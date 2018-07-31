Kate Moss, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, & Naomi Campbell attended the service at St. Paul's Church

A funeral service was held Friday for Ladies of London star Annabelle Neilson, who died on July 12 of a heart attack. The ceremony was attended by family and friends, including many celebrities.

People reports that the service was held at St. Paul’s church in Knightsbridge, and attended by models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, as well as actors Liv Tyler and Orlando Bloom. A source lamented that Neilson was doing so well.

“Annabelle was in the best time of her life.”

Moss and Campbell did a reading at the service to celebrate Neilson’s life. After her death, Annabelle’s sister, Camilla, shared a public statement from the Neilson family.

“My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle’s close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration.”

London police also shared a statement that confirmed that Neilson was dead when they arrived at her home.

“Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 22:20 hours on Thursday, 12 July, to a residential address … after a woman had been found deceased at the location. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.”

Annabelle had spoken publicly about her friendship with Kate Moss, saying that Moss was her best friend.

“Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me, she’s just Kate. We fight over stupid things, then we kiss and makeup.”

Neilson’s close friends know that she has been through a number of struggles including a violent assault in her teens which led to heroin addiction. Neilson recounts that she was attacked and beaten by a man who was a serial killer who went on to kill three other young women in Australia.

“[I was] tied to a tree and beaten for hours.”

Annabelle explains that she barely escaped with her life.

“I managed to escape with my life but I needed reconstructive surgery because my face was so disfigured. After that, I fell into a serious depression and became a heroin addict because it provided an escape bubble and was the only way I could cope. In a way, heroin saved me because otherwise, I would have killed myself.”

Several years ago, Neilson lost her soulmate, Alexander McQueen, and soon after, she broke her pelvis in a riding accident while filming Ladies Of London.