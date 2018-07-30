‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gets A Best Step-Mom Award After Feuding With Randal Emmett’s Ex-Wife Ambyr

Find out who gave her the award.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are so serious about one another that they are looking at engagement rings. So, it’s no surprise that the Vanderpump Rules star has grown quite close to Emmett’s two children, daughters London and Rylee.

Although Kent and Emmett have kept their home life private from the prying eye of the Bravo TV cameras, a couple of her co-stars have given her something to let everyone know that Kent has really stepped up behind-the-scenes when it comes to being a great step-mother to Emmett’s kids.

“The Toms gave me the best award ever,” Kent wrote in an Instagram story shared on July 29.

The “Toms” she was referring to were, of course, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, with whom she stars on Vanderpump Rules. Also with her post, Kent included the usernames of each of her co-stars and a photo of an Oscar-esque statue with “Best Step Mother” written at the bottom.

Although the statue was purchased with the words “Best Mother,” Sandoval and Schwartz edited the message to read “Best Step Mother,” as fans can see from the photo included below.

Randall Emmett shares his two daughters with his former wife, actress Ambyr Childers, who he divorced at the end of last year. As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Emmett began dating Kent two and a half years ago after reportedly separating from Childers. However, because Emmett and Childers weren’t technically divorced until December of last year, Emmett and Kent didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until this year.

Lala Kent / Instagram

A short time after Kent and Emmett went public with a series of posts on their Instagram page, Childers went public with a shocking message sent to her from Kent in which the Vanderpump Rules star lashed out at her for something she reportedly told one of her daughters about Kent.

“Leave my name out of your mouth homegirl,” Kent wrote in her text message to Childers. “When your child comes to me with what you’ve said… there’s going to be a problem. Enough with that. It’s as low as low gets. And I’m nothing like you. First I can hold on to a man. Secondly I have a job. And thirdly is never get engaged to someone two weeks after the ink is dry on my divorce papers.”

After sharing the text messages that were sent her way, Childers wrote on Instagram, “Be kind to unkind people. They need it the most.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo TV for Season 7 later this year.