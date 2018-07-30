‘Real Housewives of Orange County’s’ Gina Kirschenheiter On Bonding With Her Kids As A Single Mom

Kirschenheiter sees meal time as an important time for her family to connect.

As the latest addition to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Gina Kirschenheiter is a person of great interest to fans of the Bravo television show. Viewers are eager to get to know her, and Bravo’s The Feast talked to her recently about life as a single mom, to shed a little light on the RHOC newbie. As in many families, Kirschenheiter believes family meals are essential to creating and maintaining a bond with her children.

Recently separated from her husband Matthew, navigating dinner with three children under five alone can be quite a challenge, but it isn’t completely new as Kirschenheiter and her husband spent a great deal of time apart before separating. Like most children today, they love their electronics, but Kirschenheiter tries to keep them off their gadgets during meal time.

“My kids love to be outside playing, but obviously when we come inside they do love to be on their iPads like every other kids. My kids are very small so it’s not like we’re having in-depth conversations — so I really just like to have that one little time [to bond at the dinner table.] It’s not like we’re sitting there for two and a half hours; we’re sitting there for like thirty minutes, maybe, and it’s so nice to just look them in the face and they look at me and we talk.”

What’s really important to Kirschenheiter is that meal time is intimate and personal, as a time the family can connect. With that in mind, she tries to pick her battles at the table. That means that, although she would prefer that they eat everything they are served, she doesn’t make it an issue, although she admits that some days she probably pushes it more than others. Also like other mothers, she accepts that she will make mistakes in her parenting, saying “a thing about moms is that we try and it’s not always successful but we just gotta keep trying right?”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, it was Tamra Judge who brought Gina into the RHOC fold. Real Housewives of Orange County is currently in its thirteenth season, and Judge has been part of the show’s cast since Season 3.

Real Housewives of Orange County premiered in 2006 and was the first in the Real Housewives franchise. Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives of Atlanta were the next to roll out, both premiering in 2008. There are currently seven Real Housewives series on Bravo that are broadcast in the U.S. The franchise has also expanded overseas, and currently has three series based in other countries.