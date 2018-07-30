Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Mid-Section In Polka Dot Bikini

The photos are the latest in a string of photos the actress and model has shared that showcase her fit physique.

Emily Ratajkowski drove her Instagram followers crazy once again with a photo she shared Monday afternoon. The beauty donned a light brown bikini with white polka dots that showed off her very tan and very toned mid-section. She captioned it with “itsy-bitsy.” Followers commented with things like “wow Beautiful,” “Strong abs,” and “Love love love.” Shortly after, she shared another photo of herself in another light brown swimsuit with white polka dots, this one a one-piece suit.

The actress and model has been quite active on Instagram sharing lots of photos of herself in swimsuits. Friday she posted a couple that are similar to Monday’s photos. They both feature her in polka dot swimwear, one a bikini and the other a one-piece, but the suit in those black-and-white photos was a dark color instead of Monday’s light brown. One of her Friday posts, the one showing her in a bikini top and white sweat pants, was a video that showed the stunner doing her sexy version of the “In My Feelings” challenge while seated on a sofa. The same day she shared a photo of herself with her husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two were reportedly vacationing in Miami at the time.

Another recent photo showed the Gone Girl actress in even less than swimwear. Ratajkowski seemed to be laying on a bed, but the photo showed her only from her breasts up. With her brunette hair natural and a little messy behind her head, she covered her right breast with her right arm, her right hand rested in a fist beneath her jaw, while her left hand covered her left breast and showed off her massive engagement ring.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard wed in February in a simple city hall ceremony in New York. She told Marie Claire that she wore what she wanted – a mustard-colored suit by Zara that she accessorized with a black wide-brimmed hat and veil. She explained that, “When you don’t have a real wedding, it’s for you… It really felt like the outfit that was most me, and that made me feel good.” The California girl said that she wanted to keep the wedding secret but that her publicist would have none of that.

Ratajkowski also acknowledged the criticism she receives for her Instagram photos in which she wears little to nothing, and said that criticism extended to news of her marriage, with many saying it wouldn’t last long, maybe even only weeks. “No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make,” she said, “especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”