Kate Hudson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Tiny Yellow Bikini

She’s set to give birth in August, but that doesn’t stop actress Kate Hudson from flaunting her bikini body on a recent trip.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the actress showed off her beautiful baby bump during a romantic spa retreat with beau Danny Fujikawa in Ojai, California. The 49-year-old looked incredible as she sported a teeny, electric yellow bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her growing baby bump was fully on display in the images as the actress also sported a black and white kimono over her swimsuit.

In some of the images, Hudson wore her short, blonde locks slicked back and in others, it appeared as though she had just taken a dip in the pool as her hair was soaking wet. The Almost Famous star also sported a pair of oversized black sunglasses and wore minimal makeup during her getaway. A few other photos taken from the couple’s trip show Kate and Danny packing on the PDA at the pool.

And just yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that Hudson again showed off her rockin’ 30-week pregnancy bump in an Instagram photo. She and her gal-pal, Jamie, were all smiles as they celebrated Jamie’s birthday this past weekend.

“What a blast celebrating the big Dirty Thirty to my bump buddy last night! Hang on to your hat, it’s gonna be a crazy year!!!” Hudson wrote in the photo‘s caption.

Kate Hudson has pregnancy glow in a neon yellow bikini for spa retreat with Danny Fujikawa in Ojai https://t.co/oXEnSFpwQ3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 30, 2018

Earlier this month, Us Weekly shared that Hudson is taking a break from her work as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl.

“She’s due in August. They are on vacation now, and she has taken off the rest of the summer. She doesn’t have any work commitments on her schedule as of now,” the source says.

The source close to the couple also revealed that Kate’s family is absolutely smitten with Danny and they’re so glad that the actress found someone whom she loves so much.

“Kate and Danny are madly in love. Everyone loves him, and they couldn’t be happier that she found him.”

The actress is expecting her third child, a girl, in August. This is her first child with Danny Fujikawa. She already has sons 14-year-old Ryder Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy. Kate first revealed that she was expecting another little one to her Instagram fans back in April.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” she said in the caption of a post.