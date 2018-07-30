‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 31: Cane Tries To Bury Lily’s Mistakes

Cane hopes to keep Lily out of trouble for running the red light.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 31, bring plenty of tension and shocking revelations in Genoa City as secrets refuse to stay buried.

Lily (Christel Khalil) isn’t doing well since Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died. She’s wracked with guilt, and Lily doesn’t even remember the damning fact that she ran the red light that caused the accident in the first place. So far, only three people know — Cane (Daniel Goddard), Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), and Shauna (Camryn Munn)

According to She Knows Soaps, Cane acts to protect Lily against learning the terrible truth. Plus, he wants to keep the details under wraps, to save his wife from facing criminal charges related to the accident that led to Hilary losing her life. Unfortunately, Shauna cannot stand it. Cane warns her to keep quiet, but it’s only a matter of time before she lashes out against Lily in a public way, and then everybody will know the truth. Things for Lily will get much worse before they get better.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) tries to charm Kyle (Michael Mealor). She realizes that Kyle has something on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Since Summer desperately wants to break up Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson), she’ll stop at nothing to get the goods on her mother. No matter how hard he tries, Kyle simply cannot resist Summer’s pull, so of course, she uses that knowledge to her advantage.

Phyllis confides in Jack today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/yWJH4VWebR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 30, 2018

Kyle tries valiantly to keep Phyllis’s one night stand a secret. After all, that little tidbit gives him some power and pull at Jabot, and could just help him reach the top spot someday soon with Phyllis as an ally. Unfortunately, Summer pulls out all the stops in her seduction, and eventually Kyle caves. As soon as he gives her the news that Phyllis had a man over when she and Billy broke up, Summer drops him like a hot potato. Yes, Kyle gets played by Summer again. It seems he may never learn when it comes to her.

Finally, Arturo (Jason Canela) fields questions about his past from Abby (Melissa Ordway). Because Abby started to work for Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) new company, Dark Horse, she’s been busier, so she and Arturo haven’t had much time together recently. He decides to take off and join her. During their interlude, Abby asks him if he’s ever been in love, and his answer gives her some insight into what he’s looking for in a woman. Of course, he wants to know if she’s merely dating him to make her family mad.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to see what happens next.