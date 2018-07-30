Former ‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Talks About Life After Bobby, Says She Just Wants To Be Happy Again

It’s hard to believe that it has already been six months since Jill Zarin lost her beloved husband, Bobby Zarin, to cancer.

This past weekend, Zarin hosted her 6th Annual Luxury Luncheon at the Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, New York. While she was there, she was asked about life after Bobby. In the interview with US Magazine, the former Real Housewives of New York City star said that she still feels her late husband’s presence from time to time.

“When I hear a song or I’ll get a sign, I believe in all that. I’m very spiritual. Even, like, the rain … It rained last night for hours, pouring, and look at this! This is the best weather you could have … So I think Bobby has control over the light.”

The 54-year-old also noted that “life moves on” and she just wants to be happy again. It was also revealed that Bobby’s children from his previous marriage, including his daughter Jennifer Zarin, don’t necessarily feel comfortable coming to the Hamptons following the death of their father.

“His daughter [Jennifer Zarin] said that she felt uncomfortable coming to the Hamptons so soon … I understand that I have to respect it. I talk to [his family still], absolutely. You know, not as often, obviously, as if Bobby [were] here. But I’m trying to live up to what he asked me to do and to keep a good relationship and I am,” Jill said.

Over the past month, Jill has started to move on with her life and is even dating. Zarin recently dished to US Magazine that she is currently dating longtime friend Gary Brody. The pair have reportedly played tennis as friends for quite some time, but have just recently started to casually date. Jill told the publication that Gary has been very respectful of her grieving process, and that he only wants what is best for Jill and her daughter from a previous marriage, Ally Shapiro.

Jill’s pal, comedian Heather McDonald, also had nothing but good things to say about the new man in Jill’s life. “I met Gary when I was visiting her in March, I did a charity event for the Parkland survivors. She was playing tennis with him. I got to meet him. They were strictly friends, but I thought he was so funny and really delightful,” McDonald recalls.

Bravo shares that Bobby passed away on Saturday, January 13, after a long an courageous battle with thyroid cancer. He was 71-years-old at the time of his death.