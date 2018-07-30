Farrah Abraham Blasts ‘Bully’ Kailyn Lowry For Wanting To Fight Her, Wants To Box Someone ‘With Integrity’

Farrah Abraham doesn't want to fight this 'bully.'

Farrah Abraham has no interest in fighting Kailyn Lowry.

During an interview with Radar Online, the former Teen Mom OG star reacted to the Teen Mom 2 star’s recent tweet about being willing to lose weight and fight Abraham. As fans may have seen, Lowry shared the post after reports suggested that Abraham is headed for an anti-bullying boxing match.

“Those who bully would not be a fit for an anti-bullying match,” Abraham explained on July 30. “The ‘Teen Mom’ cast is riddled with negativity, bullying and acts that are unhealthy. I look forward to going in the ring with someone with integrity so it’s a great boxing match for all to watch!”

Although many have suggested it is Abraham who has bullied a number of people, including her producers and her parents, on Teen Mom OG, Abraham will soon take a stand against bullying as she prepares to fight to protect those under fire.

As fans may have seen, Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham, was first to comment on Lowry potentially getting into the ring with his daughter and did so by slamming Lowry’s weight and telling fans that she is simply too big to take on Abraham. He then said that his comment was a fact due to weight classes in boxing and not meant as an insult to the Teen Mom 2 star.

It was Michael’s comment on Twitter that prompted Lowry to say that if she had the opportunity to fight Abraham, she’d have no issue dropping pounds and giving her a fair fight.

Kailyn Lowry has been extremely open with her weight struggles in recent years and in January, after opting out of her second round of scheduled plastic surgeries, the mother of three went on a Twitter rant about how she is often targeted by photo agencies who choose to share unflattering photos of her online.

As for Farrah Abraham, she’s been thin since fans first met her on 16 & Pregnant about a decade ago. She’s also, like Lowry, not shied away from plastic surgery and in addition to numerous breast augmentations, she’s gotten tons of filler and frequently shares videos and photos from her procedures on her social media pages.

Abraham appeared on Teen Mom for seven seasons before being fired by the network due to her involvement with the adult entertainment industry.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.