Justin Bieber Happily Reveals ‘He Did Well’ With Hailey Baldwin While Dining At NYC Restaurant, Per ‘People’

It appears the couple plans to marry before Bieber plans on releasing any new music.

When it comes to his fiancé Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber is definitely feeling like he won the lottery. The twosome was enjoying a nice romantic dinner at Casa Restaurant in New York City on Sunday and Bieber, 24, was more than happy to boast about how “hot” and how “he did well” in choosing Baldwin, 21, as the woman he wants to spend his life with, per People.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been engaged for a few weeks now and perhaps the reality of that is now kicking in for the “Sorry” singer as he just couldn’t help but rave about his model fiancé to their waiter while the two were enjoying a nice meal out together at the West Village restaurant.

A source who happened to be dining at the same New York City eatery told the media outlet, “Justin Bieber said hello to me with a huge smile. Clearly, they were having a great time. He told his waiter, ‘She’s hot. I did well, huh?’ And Hailey was all smiles.”

The source went on to say that the “Love Yourself” singer lamented on how “lucky” he was as he kept referring to Baldwin.

“I’ve never seen anyone so happy. He was all smiles; proudly looking at her and saying she’s hot and how lucky he is and how he did well. She was giddy. They were adorable.”

Upon leaving the restaurant, the couple waved at a few fans who were standing outside, before getting into their SUV and taking off.

It had been rumored in the past that the “Somebody To Love” singer had decided to lay off releasing any new music, much less another album, to focus on his relationship with Baldwin. And while he did recently appear on DJ Khaled’s new single that dropped on Friday, “No Brainer,” along with Chance the Rapper and Quavo, it appears that was the only exception and fans are going to have to wait for a while for the Biebs to release anything else.

TMZ happened to catch up with the couple on Sunday where the “Never Say Never” singer was asked straight out when fans could expect new music from him and his reply said it all.

“I’m getting married!” Bieber said.

Although knowing all too well who Bieber is marrying, one of the cameramen decided to ask anyway to which the “Baby” singer pointed at Baldwin, who happily threw her arms in the air as confirmation.

No word yet on when exactly the couple plans on walking down the aisle.