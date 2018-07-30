WWE Spoilers: Hulk Hogan Has Been Spotted In Miami, The Location Of Tonight’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

While there is no certainty that he will be there, it is quite the coincidence.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is huge for many reasons and wrestling fans will definitely want to tune into the USA Network. Already confirmed for this evening’s show in Miami is the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, but there are a number of big matches on tap as well. Along with that, a major spoiler has been floating around as Hulk Hogan has now been spotted in the Miami which is where Raw takes place tonight.

As reported by the official website of WWE, it is going to be a huge show from the American Airlines Arena in Miami as the build for SummerSlam continues. Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen on WWE television since May and fans can’t wait to see what the “Beast Incarnate” has in store.

Along with his return, Ronda Rousey will be on Raw after serving her full, and extended, “suspension” that had been handed down by general manager Kurt Angle. She will likely have Alexa Bliss in her sights as she will face the current Raw Women’s Champion for the title at the pay-per-view in August.

Well, making matters even more interesting for tonight’s show is that the recently reinstated Hulk Hogan has now been spotted in Miami, according to PW Insider.

Jennifer and I headed to the 305 brother HollyWoodHogan pic.twitter.com/xsZiOa1Nte — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 29, 2018

Not only has Hogan been spotted in Miami on Monday, but there was proof that he was going to South Florida from his Twitter on Sunday. Hogan tweeted out a picture of his wife Jennifer and simply said that they were “headed to the 305,” and that is the area code for Miami.

Hulk Hogan was recently reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame after a three-year suspension due to his racially insensitive comments which were captured on film. It has still not been confirmed that he has signed a new contract with WWE, but he was at Extreme Rules earlier this month and delivered an apologetic speech to the superstars.

As of now, his status with the company is up in the air, but it’s hard to say the timing of his arrival in Miami isn’t convenient. Only time will tell if he’s actually going to be back with the company again, but fans will know by tonight.

Hulk Hogan does reside in Florida, so, it isn’t out of the question for him to be in the state, but he is usually in Tampa. The fact that he and his wife have headed out to Miami on the same night that Monday Night Raw is taking place is very close to being something that is too coincidental to be an accident. WWE loves to keep surprises in check, though, and the only thing to do now is to watch Raw.