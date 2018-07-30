David Beador And Girlfriend Lesley Attend OC Fair Amid Shannon Beador Divorce [Photo]

David Beador and his younger woman are going strong.

David Beador’s estranged wife, Shannon Beador, is currently struggling with their divorce on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County but when it comes to David, he’s long moved on from their marriage.

As fans continue to watch as Shannon attempts to accept the end of her 17-year marriage to David, David and his new girlfriend, Lesley Cook, are going strong and recently posed for a photo shared on Lesley’s Instagram page from the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

In the photo, David, Lesley, and another woman were all seen carrying prizes they won during the event.

“1 in 3,000 and we all win,” Lesley wrote in the caption of the July 27 post.

David Beador and Lesley Cook met one another at the end of last year after David and Shannon confirmed the end of their marriage after filming the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Although Tamra Judge recently suggested that their romance began prior to David’s divorce announcement, Lesley has denied any such thing, confirming that she didn’t even meet David until December.

During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premiere episode, Tamra was seen telling Shannon that she saw David and Lesley chatting with one another in October of last year, months prior to when Shannon believed the couple began their relationship.

Lesley’s photo of herself and David at the OC Fair can be seen below.

David Beador’s girlfriend, Lesley Cook, hasn’t been too happy about the way her romance with David has been portrayed on The Real Housewives of Orange County and earlier this month, after watching the first episode of the new season, she took to her Instagram page to deny claims made against her.

“After friends insisted I watch last Monday’s episode I did… what Tamra states as a fact is an absolute lie. David & I met in December 2017,” she wrote in the caption of a video clip of the episode. “It wasn’t even possible for us to be talking in October… David DIDN’T cheat on his ex with me. I reached out to Tamra & in turn she just blocked me. This has created a lot of stress and questions to myself and others involved. David & I are NOT on the show. Because of Tamra’s lie it has also created a media frenzy of false stories… @bravotv @tamrajudge #rhoc #notok2lie #imnotapublicfigureleavemeoutofit #bravotv #tamrajudge.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.