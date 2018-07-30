Kanye West’s Father Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Currently Receiving Treatment, According To ‘People’

Kanye West is currently reeling over his father’s recent cancer diagnosis.

According to People, sources close to the family say that Kanye’s dad, Ray West, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Since the diagnosis, Kanye has been having a rather difficult time dealing with things and has been leaning on his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and their three children – North, Saint, and Chicago – to help him get through this rough patch.

“Kanye doesn’t really talk about it. You can tell it’s something that’s very difficult for him,” the source explains.

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source originally broke the news that Kanye’s dad was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been getting help.

“Kanye’s dad was diagnosed with cancer and is already receiving treatment. He seems to be responding well to the treatment and everyone is hopeful he will be okay.”

“Kim is helping to support Kanye during this tough time — they are always there for each other,” the source continued.

Fox 29 also shares that Kanye has dropped everything that he is doing to be with his father as he gets the treatment he needs. Originally, it was reported that Ray had stomach cancer, but multiple sources are confirming that it is actually prostate cancer.

According to the Daily Mail, Kanye and his dad were last seen out in public together this past March. The publication says that the father/son duo was spotted at lunch together in Malibu. On his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, Kanye wrote a song about his dad titled “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

“I ain’t saying we was from the projects / But every time I wanna layaway or deposit / My dad’d say ‘When you see clothes, close your eyelids.’ / We was sort of like Will Smith and his son / In the movie — I ain’t talking ’bout the rich ones,” the lyrics said.

As many will recall, Kanye tragically lost his mother, Donda West, in 2007. According to People, Donda had undergone cosmetic surgery for liposuction and a breast reduction in November of 2007. Following the surgery, West elected to go to her home and recover instead of doing so at a medical facility. The following day, family and friends called 911 after West took a turn for the worst. Sadly, she died at Centinela Freeman Hospital at the age of 58.

“The final manner of death could not be determined. Multiple post-operative factors could have played a role in the death. The exact contribution of each factor could not be determined. There was no evidence of a surgical or anesthetic misadventure,” the coroner said in a statement.

Kanye also wrote a song about his mother titled “Hey Mama.”