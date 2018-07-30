Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Sundays At Home With Kanye West & The Kids

Kim Kardashian’s famous family is just like any other brood, they love to hang out and spend time together on Sundays.

According to a July 30 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian stepped out in L.A. on Sunday for a charity poker game. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made it a family affair as she brought along her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kim also showed off her thin figure wearing a spandex top and tight leather pants to the celebrity poker game. Kardashian debuted a very new hairstyle as well. The bombshell’s usual long locks have been cut into a bob that falls just underneath of her chin. Later, Kim tweeted her followers and revealed that she was already missing her long hair.

During her time at the event, Kim gave a few interviews, and even admitted she had a hard time leaving the house on a Sunday, saying those are the days the family is often all together and having fun.

“Everyone’s really good. Everyone was just hanging out at the house this morning. It’s hard to leave on a Sunday because everyone just wants to run around and hang out,” Kim stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian also revealed during the event that she loves seeing all of her children and their cousins together and having fun. In fact, she claims that her son, Saint West, two, is the most excited about the influx of baby girls the family has gotten this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child, daughter Chicago, was born in January, while Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Stormi, in February. Only two months later, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, was born. Kim says that Saint loves the babies, and is “obsessed” with his own little sister.

“They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute. They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies.”

It seems that Sundays are the best day for the family to get together and spend some quality time with one another, as well as get all of the kids together to bond and play.