Becca Kufrin Says Jason Tartick ‘Has All The Right Qualities’ To Be ‘The Bachelor’ In 2019

Jason was heartbroken when Becca sent him home but says he would consider being cast as the next 'Bachelor.'

As with every season, as Season 14 of The Bachelorette comes to an end, speculation about who could be the star of the next season of The Bachelor is amping up. Among the men that many consider likely choices are Jason Tartick, Colton Underwood, Blake Horstmann, and Clay Harbor. But what about the woman who knows all of them better than the viewers? Who is Becca’s choice? Hollywood Life asked her that question not long ago, and she revealed that she thinks Jason would be a great choice.

Fans love Tartick, and 28-year-old Kufrin did too. Her heart as well as the hearts of millions of viewers were broken when she broke it off with him. Jason said he was shocked when he was sent home. He talked about it during the taping of Men Tell All.

“I honestly didn’t have any kind of indication to make me think that, you know…this is coming. So I was truly blindsided. I didn’t see it coming, and I don’t know that she really saw it coming. But, obviously, she had to follow her heart and her gut.”

Jason took it in stride though and said that ultimately it was about Kufrin finding happiness, and if that meant she would be with someone besides him, then so be it.

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Sobs After Cutting 'One of the Best Men I Know' Before Fantasy Suite https://t.co/tsl5gt8eiI — People (@people) July 24, 2018

There apparently are no hard feelings from Becca’s side either as she had nothing but praise for the 29-year-old.

“He really is an amazing person… He’s so respectful, charismatic, funny, open. I mean, he has all the qualities to make a great Bachelor.”

When Variety spoke with Tartick, he said he had been humbled by his Bachelorette experience.

“The fact that I can even say at this stage in my life that I have fans is incomprehensible, but the fact that I do is an honor, a pleasure, I’m humbled by it.”

So would he be up for being the next Bachelor?

“I would absolutely be willing to take that step up because I feel like I’m in the best position to find love. l’d be open to that.”

Unfortunately, neither Chris Harrison nor anyone associated with The Bachelorette or The Bachelor is saying anything that could possibly give away who will fill that spot in 2019.

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All airs Monday night on ABC.

The Bachelor first aired in 2002 followed in 2003 by The Bachelorette. Both shows were created by Mike Fleiss and are hosted by Chris Harrison.