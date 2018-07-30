Jessa Duggar Seewald Shares Secrets To How She Keeps Marriage To Ben Seewald Strong

Jessa Duggar Seewald knows what it takes to keep a strong relationship.

After three years of marriage and two kids with husband Ben Seewald, Jessa is sharing with fans her secrets to how she and her husband make their relationship work. The Counting On star has her hands full with two young children – 2-year-old Spurgeon and 17-month-old Henry – but that doesn’t stop her and her husband from having frequent date nights with one another.

“Having alone time when you have two young kids doesn’t just happen. We have to be purposeful,” she told Us Magazine.

She said that sometimes she and Ben will order takeout food and relax and chat together after the kids have gone to bed, noting the importance of kid-free time.

“It’s great because our conversations can go long and you’re not on a time-clock with a babysitter or wondering if the baby’s bedtime routine went smoothly. It’s a good fit for us at this time in our lives.”

The 25-year-old says that when they do leave their house to go on dates, it’s usually to go and grab frozen custard together or sometimes even dinner. Usually, it’s Ben who is the one who is making the dinner reservations and he always makes a point to pick out unique places for the couple to go together.

“He’s the kind of guy who will branch out and order something new every time, even if he has no idea what it is. I’m a creature of habit, so I usually stick with things I’m more familiar with,” she says.

But there’s more to just date nights that helps to keep the couple’s relationship strong, including showing gratitude to your spouse for all the things they do to help out with the kids and the household. Even if it’s just something like helping change a diaper or cleaning up a spill, Jessa says that it’s incredibly important to let your spouse know that you’re thankful.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small. Sometimes couples come to expect things of each other and they stop noticing and appreciating things the other one does to help out with the kids or keep the household running smoothly.”

The reality star was also quick to point out that Ben helps her out with mom duties by letting her take a break from their two children so that she can enjoy some time for herself.

“I do love these moments of downtime and refreshment, but it usually isn’t long before I feel myself missing my babies and longing to be back with them,” Jessa says of her time away from the kids.

The new season of the couple’s hit show, Counting On, premieres tonight on TLC.