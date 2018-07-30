Mila Kunis Says ‘I Married A Divorcee!’ And Dishes On Early Stages Of Relationship With Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis opened up about the early days of her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, which was all about friends with benefits and nothing more.

Mila Kunis spilled some more details on what it was like for her and Ashton during the early stages of their relationship on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. And Mila candidly said that “I married a divorcee!” referring to Ashton’s previous divorce to Demi Moore.

At the time that Ashton started dating Mila, Kutcher had been single for about a year to a year and a half. However, Mila defended their previous marriage, saying that “They had, like, a normal, real relationship,” according to Us Weekly. At the time, many people scrutinized the relationship because of the age difference. After all, Demi’s oldest kid, Rumer, is only five years younger than Mila.

And if people thought that Mila had some sort of long-lasting secret love for Ashton for decades, it doesn’t appear that was the case. In fact, Mila described how she found herself checking out Ashton in 2012, not knowing the “beautiful man” was Kutcher.

“I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back,” she recalled on the podcast. “I was literally like, ‘Oh, he’s kinda hot.’ … And then he turned around, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s Kutch.’ I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was someone that I had known forever.”

Around the time, the two had filmed movies about casual relationships without commitments. Mila had filmed Friends With Benefits, whereas Ashton filmed No Strings Attached. And the two happened to also be friends with benefits. But as Kunis described it, “We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

Yes, the two lived out a rom-com in real life. After Ashton casually told Mila that he was dating someone, Mila worked up the nerve to tell him her true feelings. And the next day, Ashton asked her to move in with him.

Kunis, who at that point hadn’t slept over at anyone’s house in the years since her breakup with Macaulay Culkin, only agreed to when Ashton persisted, saying that “I’m not going to lose you.”

The couple had their daughter Wyatt in fall 2014, married in summer 2015, and had their son in November 2016.

And as for the couple’s relations with Demi, it’s more or less friendly. Ashton still keeps in touch with Demi’s kids, but Mila at one point had to stand up for herself when Demi tried to give Ashton some parenting advice. A source said that “Demi didn’t have any boys anyways, so Mila seems to feel like her advice is just quite comical,” according to Radar Online.