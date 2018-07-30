North West Helps Mom Kim Kardashian Promote Her New Fragrance Line

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, is helping her promote her new line of fragrances. The 5-year-old proves to be a big help when it comes time for her famous mom to get the word out about her new perfumes.

According to a July 30 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself with the cherry fragrance from her new Kimoji perfume line. The snapshot featured Kim sitting on her bathroom counter in front of the mirror as she held the perfume bottle. In the reflection, Kardashian’s daughter, North West, can be seen taking the photo.

“Thanks North for being the best photographer and coming through when mommy needed a good promo post!” Kim Kardashian captioned the Instagram photo.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that North has played photographer for her famous mother. Back in February, Kardashian posted a photo of herself nearly topless as she had her bra unclasped with North seen in the mirror’s reflection as she took the racy picture.

Over the years, North West has shown an interest in many activities, like photography and makeup. The 5-year-old has often been seen on her mom’s social media accounts playing with her cosmetics, and recently even attended BeautyCon with Kim.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently shared a photo of little North with her naturally curly hair worn long and straight, and fans began to speak out about Kim having the little girl’s hair straightened.

“Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls. I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my natural curly hair back,” one social media user commented.

Kardashian then replied that she does not allow her daughter to straighten her hair very often. In fact, she is only allowed to change up her natural style two times each year. Once for her birthday in June, and another time for her birthday party, whenever that may fall, likely also in June. Kim then admitted that the picture she shared of North with straight hair was taken weeks ago during her fifth birthday.

It seems Kim Kardashian is always defending her parenting style, especially when it comes to North West. Last year, she took heat when fans thought that the reality star had put her oldest child in a corset. However, Kim laughed off the allegations, claiming it was only the way her dress fabric looked that gave off the appearance of a corset.