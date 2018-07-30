Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Long Hair Just Two Days After Debuting Shorter Style

Kim Kardashian is seemingly already regretting cutting her hair into a long bob. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her much shorter style over the weekend but is already missing her long hair.

According to a July 30 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian took to her social media account to reveal to her followers that she’s missing her long hair already, just two days after removing her extensions and going natural with a longer bob that falls just underneath her chin.

“Wait I miss my long hair,” Kardashian tweeted, adding a crying emoji for dramatic effect. Although Kim and her famous sisters have been known to use hair extensions and even wear wigs from time to time, her latest hair makeover is real. Kim’s stylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo of the new hairstyle on his Instagram page, writing “clean cut” and asking his followers how Kim looked with her “new fresh AF cut.”

Meanwhile, it seems that Kim Kardashian may have copied her sister Khloe’s new look. Khloe Kardashian debuted the very same bob, only in blonde, just days before Kim’s big hair makeover. Khloe had previously told her fans via social media that her shorter hair was her favorite, and that she was waiting to lose a bit more baby weight before she officially cut her hair short. However, if Kim is already missing her long locks, it looks like she may be getting some extensions put in soon.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim debuted her new look while out with her sisters for a celebrity poker game. During her time at the event, Kardashian opened up about all of the changes in her family as of late, adding that her son, Saint West, absolutely loves being around all of the new babies in the family, including his sister, Chicago, Khloe’s daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi.

“They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute. They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies.”

Fans can see all of the recent changes in Kim Kardashian’s life when the brand new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians begins airing on E! in August.