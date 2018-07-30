‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Slams Kailyn Lowry’s Weight, Chelsea Houska Fights Back On Twitter

See what was said about Kailyn Lowry's size.

Kailyn Lowry’s weight was targeted on Twitter over the weekend by the father of her fellow Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham.

After seeing a report regarding a possible boxing match between Lowry and Abraham, Michael Abraham shared a message with his fans and followers on his page in which he said that the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three couldn’t box his daughter because she’s too large.

“[Too] bad we won’t see Drita fight she is like me… way [too] old ‘age group’ and she is not one to promote anti hate. And Kail is in a lot higher weight class so that won’t happen either lol!” he wrote.

A short time later, Lowry’s co-star and friend, Chelsea Houska, fired back at Michael, slamming Abraham’s father for discussing Lowry’s weight and suggesting that he never, ever discuss any woman’s weight again.

“Yikes. Horrible and low blow thing to say about Kail. Please don’t comment on a woman’s weight in any way,” she tweeted.

Although commenting on a woman’s weight is certainly a questionable thing to do, Michael stuck by his statements after being called out by Houska and pointed out that weight classes are a very real thing when it comes to boxing. As he noted, he didn’t mean to be insulting. Instead, he was simply offering factual information to his online audience.

While Lowry didn’t say much when it came to Michael’s comment, she did say that she would have no problem dropping a weight class to fight Abraham if given the opportunity. Lowry’s comment came on the heels of a report that suggested she and 16 & Pregnant star Lindsey Harrison would be willing to fight Abraham in an anti-boxing match.

Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to cast feuds. As fans well know, she and Jenelle Evans have been at odds for years and during a recent taping of a Teen Mom 2 reunion, she and her co-stars, including Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, confronted MTV about doing something about the tension between them, as well as the ongoing drama Lowry has had with Briana DeJesus.

Although it’s hard to say whether or not Lowry’s tension with Evans has been addressed by producers, recent rumors have suggested that Evans isn’t yet filming for the upcoming ninth season of the MTV reality series.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.