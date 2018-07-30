Kim Kardashian Says Her Son Saint Is ‘Obsessed’ With Little Sister Chicago

Kim Kardashian opened up about her family and all of the new babies in her life during a recent outing in L.A. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even revealed that son, Saint West, is completely obsessed with having all of the new family members around, especially his little sister, Chicago.

According to a July 30 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian stepped out with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, for a celebrity poker game on Sunday. Kim dished on how much the family has changed over the past year, especially with the new additions of her daughter, Chicago; Khloe’s daughter, True; and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi.

Kardashian revealed that her older children, North, 5, and Saint, 2, absolutely love their baby sister, and all of their cousins. However, it is little Saint who is the “most excited” about all of the new family members.

“They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute. They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies.”

Kim Kardashian went on to talk about welcoming her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner into the “mom club,” and watching them learn and grow as mothers. The reality star says that her sisters finally understand why she is sometimes overly tired, and dealing with other parenting issues.

“I don’t know what the word is — not really an ‘I told you so,’ but … ‘Okay, you get it now. Welcome to the Mom Club.’ They finally understand what it is like when I am really tired at work, when I’ve been up and feeding all night long, or things like that, those things they really didn’t get,” Kim dished. “It’s fun to see them really understand it now.”

Kendall Jenner, the only sibling without a child, also spoke out about all of her adorable nieces and nephews and admitted that she feels a very “special connection” to Kylie’s daughter, Stormi.

“I love all of my nieces and nephews — I like that I can give them back,” but I do feel … a really special connection to Stormi. I don’t know if it’s that Kylie is my little sister, but I was hanging out with her the other day at lunch, and we were just sitting, and she was just so comfortable with me, and it made me so happy.”

It appears that fans will get to see exactly what Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are referring to when the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuts on E! in August.