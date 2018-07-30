Jennifer Aniston Rocks Daisy Dukes While Filming In Como, Italy

These days, Jennifer Aniston has been busy trotting the globe, filming her upcoming movie, Murder Mystery.

The blue-eyed beauty started off the summer by filming on location in Canada before hopping over to Europe where she began filming in Portofino before later moving over to Como, Italy. But no matter where the actress appears in the world, one thing is always certain — she always looks flawless.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail shared photos of the 49-year-old flaunting her trim stems in a pair of daisy duke shorts. The actress walked through Como alongside the film crew, sporting a simple outfit. Along with the short shorts, Aniston wore a brown leather belt and a plain black t-shirt. Like she normally does, the actress wore her blonde-dyed locks down and straight.

To complete her laid-back look, Aniston sports minimal makeup as well as a pair of black flip-flops. In many of the photos, Aniston clutched on to the shoulder of what appeared to be a burly bodyguard or member of the film crew. She also seemed to be having a great time as most of the photos showed Aniston with a big smile on her face.

Just last week, the actress made a splash after she was photographed donning a sexy swimsuit. As the Inquisitr shared, the 49-year-old didn’t look her age as she was seen lounging solo and catching some rays in Portofino. The actress left little to the imagination in a barely-there, bright blue bikini that showed off her toned abs and legs. Aniston wore her hair back in a ponytail as she sported a big pair of sunglasses and some earbuds.

Jennifer Aniston flaunts her slender pins in ripped denim hotpants while filming new flick in Italy https://t.co/Yatk63fUru pic.twitter.com/zYWNmVqe12 — Red Portal Press (@EarthaPerea) July 30, 2018

And it’s no secret that Aniston has put in a lot of hard work and energy to get her incredible body. Not only does the actress follow a strict diet on a daily basis, she also works out a ton and has opened up to many different news outlets as to how she stays in great shape.

In a recent interview with the Harper’s Bazaar, the actress claimed that she feels better in her 40s than she did in the past.

“I run the dogs through the garden. Feed them while the coffee’s brewing. Work out. Read. Meetings.”

She then dished that her workout involves “a 15-minute-quad thing. I do 15 on the elliptical, 15 Spinning, then I do 15 run. And then I do portions of the ‘Body by Simone’ DVD for floor work. It’s so freakin’ hard, it’s unbelievable.”

Obviously, Aniston’s routine is working because she looks amazing.