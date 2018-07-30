‘RHOBH’ Cast Begins Filming Season 9 At Camille Grammer’s Malibu Beach House

See the first photo of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 9 cast.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has begun filming the ninth season.

Following rumors regarding the potential addition of Denise Richards to the Bravo reality series, a few of the series’ longtime stars, including Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, and Faye Resnick, reunited in Malibu, California, to film the upcoming installment.

“Had a blast yesterday with [Kyle Richards] and [Faye Resnick]!” Grammer wrote in the caption of a photo of the three of them on her Instagram page. “Champagne and giggles.”

“Not an e-cig or psychic in sight,” Richards wrote in the caption of the same photo shared on her own page.

“What a perfect summer day in Malibu,” Resnick added.

Although Grammer and Resnick were present when returning full-time cast member Richards began filming, it’s hard to say what Grammer and Resnick’s roles on the show will be. As fans well know, Grammer has long been appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but for the past several years, she’s only filmed in a part-time role. As for Resnick, she’s been featured in a guest-starring role throughout the series’ run.

While Grammer has been seen only in a part-time role for the past few years, she has hinted that she’s ready for a full-time return on a number of occasions. Most recently, the mother of two told Us Weekly magazine in May that she wasn’t sure if she had the time needed to commit to a full-time role.

After telling Us Weekly magazine that she was unsure if she’d return to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Camille Grammer confirmed that she’s remained in touch with the majority of her co-stars since filming Season 8 months ago.

“As much as we can speak. I adore Kyle [Richards], Lisa… ’cause we’ve been through a lot together over the past eight, nine years. There’s a certain connection that keeps us all together. Erika [Jayne], I don’t really know her that well,” Grammer explained. “Lisa Rinna, she’s a riot. She’s so much fun and unapologetic and I love that. And I love Teddi [Mellencamp]. I thought Teddi was a great addition and she’s fantastic. She’s so supportive, she’s super cool, and I’ve liked her from day one.”

While Mellencamp didn’t appear to be present during Grammer’s filming session in Malibu, she was seen at the home of Kyle Richards a short time later.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.