Demi Lovato’s Backup Dancer Writes Instagram Post, Says She’s Not To Blame For Alleged Overdose

Fan originally accused Demi's backup dancer, Dani Vitale, for Lovato's drug overdose.

Demi Lovato’s good friend and backup dancer is sticking up for herself following allegations that she was to blame for Lovato’s most recent overdose.

After the 25-year-old was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home last week following a night of partying, many of Lovato’s fans were quick to point the blame on one of Demi’s good friends, Dani Vitale, who served as a backup dancer on Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me” tour. But after Vitale received a ton of backlash from Lovato’s fans, who refer to themselves as “Lovatics,” she came to her own defense by shutting down rumors that she had anything to do with Lovato’s choice in taking drugs in an Instagram post.

“I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation now because her recovery has been of the most importance. I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means to the world to me just as she does to all of you. Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is,” she started off the post.

The dancer then went on to say that she understands that fans are worried about Demi, “I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time,” she added in the post. “Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

Vitale turned off comments on the post as she seemed to be making a statement that she doesn’t want any more negative comments, just prayers for Lovato in her recovery. A member of Vitale’s family also told The Blast that the backup dancer doesn’t do hardcore drugs and that she’s he’s “far from a druggie.”

As the Inquisitr shared last week, it was reported that the evening prior to the alleged drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, Demi was partying all night with friends as they were celebrating a birthday. Then Radar Online reported that Demi and co. were partying hard for her backup dancer/BFF Dani Vitale’s birthday. The group first started out on the Sunset Strip, hitting up the famed Saddle Ranch Bar.

After hearing this news, fans later ripped apart Dani on her Instagram page, lashing out at Vitale for her alleged part in the overdose. Most of Demi’s fans had nothing but negative things to say about Vitale.

“WE HATE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING,” another fan wrote.

“YOU ARE SO STUPID!! FAKE FRIEND,” one more angry Lovatic wrote on a post.

But a few other fans came to the defense of Vitale, telling people to remain calm until they knew the facts.

Demi and Dani have reportedly been friends for over 10 years.