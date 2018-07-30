‘Mob Wives’ Star Wants To Cage-Fight Farrah Abraham As Feud Continues

The two former reality stars have been in a war of words since their June joint appearance went sour.

The former star of Mob Wives, Drita D’Avanzo, is willing to cage-fight former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham as their war of words continues. The ex-VH1 star wants to participate in a match and donate the proceeds to charity.

In a video posted to the 42-year-old’s Instagram page, Abraham can be heard naming D’Avanzo as someone who she’d like to “beat their butt” inside the ring, according to Us Weekly.

The ex-Mob Wives star didn’t hold back when responding to Abraham’s takedown.

“Listen up #horseface I called u out..n u called a lawyer!!…are u gonna have a cop as the referee 2???????????? I dont want u wearing headgear!..i dont want a referee stopping anything!…I rather be on the streets,” D’Avanzo said in a terse takedown of the reality star and mom of one.

“I told I I’d pay u to come meet me…since u are so desperate to use my name to make a dollar. Howeva I have a better idea…i love boxing but when it comes to u I rather fight in a cage #ufc style…. I’m tired of people talking s—t…then calling lawyers and cops once s—t gets real,” she continued. “Wanna do it legit…no problem..in a #cage where u belong u filthy #animal. Give me the date and time!!! I’m here! I’m ready,” explained the former reality star.

The Blast reported that Damon Feldman, the promoter of Abraham’s upcoming charity boxing match set to be held in Atlantic City in November, has allegedly started “a conversation [with D’Avanzo] regarding the possible fight.”

The war of words between the two has continued since the two women were paired up to draw crowds to the debut of Scores at the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 28. Following their appearance, Abraham took to her social media account to slam the Mob Wives star for her behavior.

“Dinner & Atlantic City was fabulous. I hope the clown fixes her drug problem & her abusive relationship. Girl I’m rootin’ for ya but have self- control & don’t threaten my safety. Such a bad look on top of not working, no wonder you don’t get paid,” slammed the former MTV star of the ex-VH1 celebrity.

D’Avanzo clapped back, stating on Instagram, “the last time someone tried to test me, they ended up putting me in jail,” and added, “I will tell you one thing, I’m not gonna closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open hand smack the f*** out of you, straight up, on sight, just so you know.”