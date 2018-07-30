‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jen Confronts Eve & Victor, Lani Goes Back To Work

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be some very big moments in Salem to kick off the week.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will confront Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) about the drugs that were planted in her son JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) apartment.

It seems that Jen is getting close to cracking the case, and she believes that Eve and Victor played a major part in having JJ and Theresa set up by planting cocaine in her son’s apartment. Jennifer never questioned JJ when he told her that the drugs did not belong to him, and she eventually got the child welfare worker to admit that he was paid to plant the drugs in the home. Now Eve stands to lose her relationship with Brady if Jen finds out that she and Victor were behind it all.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and his stepbrother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), will spend some time together. It seems that the two men will try to put their issues to bed and move forward with their lives. However, the past isn’t fully at rest.

Brady will debate whether or not he should tell Eric about the real reason Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left Salem. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Brady blackmailed Nicole with evidence that she killed Deimos Kiriakis in order to get her out of town and away from Eric after she dumped him in favor of his brother.

Meanwhile, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will come face to face with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Things will seemingly get heated between the two, and they will get into a confrontation that turns physical. Claire will eventually hit Ben and knock him out.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will return to work for the first time since losing her infant son. Lani will head back to the police station and try to resume her daily life, but things will be hard. Lani and Eli are still mourning the loss of their little boy, who they named David Abraham after their fathers.

Eli will be there for Lani throughout the work day, and he will offer her as much support as possible when it comes to getting through the day. They are both hurting and fully understand how hard it is to carry on after such a tragedy.

