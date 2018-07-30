‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At The Interior Of Tom Tom And It’s Stunning [Photo]

See the bar area at Tom Tom.

Jax Taylor shared a sneak peek photo of the interior of Tom Tom over the weekend.

As Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval prepare to open their new restaurant with co-owners Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, Taylor is getting ready to officially move on from his past bartending gig at SUR Restaurant as he begins working with the Toms at their West Hollywood venue.

“So this is a sneak peak of Tom Tom tonight,” the Vanderpump Rules cast member wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post. “[Tom Schwartz]’s brothers are in town so we are taking them out in Hollywood.”

In Taylor’s post, a photo of the interior, including the bar and a lounge area, was seen.

For the past several weeks, rumors have been swirling in regards to when Tom Tom will be open to the general public. As fans may have noticed, the venue hosted a party for the Daily Mail earlier this month but when it comes to being open for business, Tom Tom isn’t yet available and Taylor isn’t sure when it will be.

“We don’t know when it’s going to open so hope that saves the question I know that’s coming. Have a great night everyone. #pumprules #tomtom,” he continued on his post.

Jax Taylor and Lisa Vanderpump had a bit of a standoff during the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 finale earlier this year that resulted in Taylor turning in his resignation after working as a bartender at SUR Restaurant for several years. However, according to a report from Us Weekly magazine, Taylor is not only back at SUR working, he’s also taken on a new job at Tom Tom.

“He is working at Tom Tom,” a source told the magazine earlier this month. “Last night they had a birthday celebration for him, but he also knew all the staff because he works there.”

According to the report, Taylor’s birthday was the first major event held at Tom Tom.

Taylor first hinted that he was involved with Tom Tom on Twitter on July 9. At the time, he told his fans that he was involved in a number of meetings at Tom Tom. That said, another source told the magazine that Taylor’s role at the venue may not be permanent.

Jax Taylor and his co-stars, including Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, will be back on Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. A premiere date has not yet been set.