Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Lashes Out At Chrissy Teigen After Teigen Dogged On Thomas Markle

Samantha Markle is lashing out at Chrissy Teigen over Twitter post regarding Duchess Meghan's father Thomas doing interviews.

Meghan Markle’s extended family can’t seem to help themselves when it comes to seeking the limelight. The Duchess of Sussex tried to avoid drama at her wedding to Prince Harry this past spring by excluding her half-siblings, and as royal watchers know, her father cited last-minute health issues to pull out of walking her down the aisle in an effort to avoid drama. However, he keeps doing interviews and Meghan’s half-sister Samantha keeps throwing herself into the middle of things.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Chrissy Teigen recently blasted Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas for a lengthy interview he gave. Teigen took to her Twitter page to say Meghan’s dad “sucks” and said he should let his daughter be happy. Now, according to Cosmopolitan, Meghan’s half-sister took to social media to tear into Teigen.

Samantha Markle does have her Twitter page set to private, but her recent tweet made headlines anyway. She apparently was irate over Teigen’s posts about father Thomas Markle and tweeted about Chrissy being a “pudgy airhead.” She went on to say that Chrissy doesn’t know anybody in the family, yet she’s opening her “pie hole” about them.

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister also said that Thomas is their father and deserves a lot of respect. To close out the tweet, Samantha said that Teigen is the “one who sucks.” Yahoo points out that while Samantha did attempt to tag Chrissy in the post, she misspelled Teigen’s last name. So far, Teigen hasn’t acknowledged this rant from Meghan’s half-sister.

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha fears dad Thomas could ‘die of sadness’ over royal rift https://t.co/SKuOVgiYrm pic.twitter.com/muwtVjCZBE — The Sun (@TheSun) July 29, 2018

Samantha’s Twitter page is locked down at the moment, and she lists her location as “Far away from paparazzi.” However, many across Twitter note that she certainly seems to throw herself into situations where she’ll snag headlines and generate drama, and she’s made sure to list the contact information for her public relations person in her Twitter profile.

Also, as has previously been noted by the Inquisitr, Meghan’s half-sister went by the last name Grant until the new Duchess was poised to officially join the royal family. Then, apparently, Samantha decided it was time to embrace the last name of Markle.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has made it pretty clear at this point that she has every intention of keeping herself in the limelight for as long as she can. For her part, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be doing her best to take the high road and simply enjoy her newlywed days with Prince Harry. Chrissy Teigen, on the other hand, is known for fantastic clapbacks, and her fans will eagerly watch to see if she posts any sort of reply to this one.