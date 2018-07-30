Kourtney Kardashian Begging Boyfriend Younes Bendjima To Stay With Her After Instagram Drama, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly begging her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, not to leave her after some recent relationship drama.

According to a July 30 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted of photo of herself wearing a floral thong bikini to Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked the racy look, but it seems that her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima did not like it. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he commented on the sexy snapshot.

Sources are not telling the outlet that Kardashian is realizing that Bendjima isn’t about to sit back and stay quiet when he believes his girlfriend is crossing the line.

“She’s finally having to realize that Younes won’t stay quiet and be pushed around or associated with anything he deems sleazy. His social media post was not a joke and the outburst totally blindsided Kourtney. He has strict values and it stings him to see her acting like a cheap bimbo,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be upset by the whole ordeal and annoyed that she has to censor herself because of Younes Bendjima’s opinions. However, the source claims that Kourt is willing to do anything to keep Younes in the relationship.

“It sucks for Kourtney, because she loves showing her body off and embracing her sexiness. She’ll do anything to stop him from leaving her permanently.”

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Younes allegedly felt bad about causing backlash with his Instagram comment and has been trying to make it up to Kourtney Kardashian. Sources reveal that things have been “tense” between the couple since his remark and that he’s now working on winning Kardashian’s trust back.

Insiders claim that Younes has been busy sending his girlfriend sweet text messages and flowers to win her forgiveness. However, it seems that the pair may have some kinks to work out in their communication following the Instagram drama.

“[Younes] has been apologizing, sending her sweet texts and flowers to let her know that he is sorry for the foolish remark, but it is impossible to make things right with her while he is on the road. He feels horrible because he really loves her and doesn’t want to lose her over the impulsive comment he regrets, but he feels like things have changed between them and he wants to get back to her ASAP to get on her good side again or he fears he may lose her forever,” a source told Hollywood Life of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s current situation.