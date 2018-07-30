‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Danielle Staub Wants To Save Two-Month Marriage To Marty Caffrey, Per ‘Radar’

Danielle Staub isn't ready for another divorce.

Danielle Staub doesn’t want to split from husband Marty Caffrey after just two months of marriage.

After Caffrey called out the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member on Instagram for pretending to be someone she’s not, a source has revealed to Radar Online that Staub is planning to fight to keep her marriage intact.

On July 29, after Caffrey confirmed plans to divorce Staub, the insider revealed Staub does not want to go through a third divorce.

“Danielle does not want her marriage to Marty to end,” the source said. “She does not want a divorce. She is very upset about Marty [talking about that] and is going to do everything she can to make her marriage work.”

“Danielle is very upset about everything that happened and doesn’t understand what Marty is doing. She is not giving up,” the source added.

According to the Radar Online report, Staub’s husband has been completely MIA in recent days and over the weekend, Staub was forced to spend her birthday without him.

“This isn’t something that just happened in one day. They’ve been together for four years total — so it has been brewing,” the insider continued.

Although Staub hoped her marriage to Caffrey would serve as a storyline for her on the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, this latest development doesn’t exactly go along with the happy relationship she was trying to parlay on camera. So, as filming continues, producers are reportedly worried about the direction her story will take.

Danielle Staub was seen with Bravo TV cameras as she and Marty Caffrey got married in Bimini, Bahamas, on May 5 but over the weekend, as she celebrated her birthday with her children and her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice, Staub was not filmed.

While many believed Staub would be added to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a full-time role after the exit of Siggy Flicker after Season 8, that didn’t happen. Instead, as she prepared for her May wedding to Caffrey, Staub began filming a part-time role on the show for Season 9, just as she did the year prior.

Although Staub and Caffrey haven’t been seen together at all in the days since news broke of their split, the couple appeared to be doing just fine less than two weeks ago when they traveled to the Big Apple for a business dinner.