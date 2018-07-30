Mandy Moore Says Jack & Rebecca’s ‘Young Love’ Beats The ‘Dark Cloud’ That Hung Over ‘This Is Us’ Last Season

Season 3 of the NBC drama will explore the origin of Jack and Rebecca's love story.

Mandy Moore is falling in love all over again. The This Is Us star says she is having a great time filming the upcoming third season of the hit NBC drama, which she promises will include “some of our best stuff yet.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us revealed she has seen the first three scripts of the new season, and she teased the flashback storyline of her character’s early courtship with her future husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

“It’s such a fun time because it’s been on the record that our storylines, for Jack and Rebecca at least, one of them is that we’re really exploring heavily this season [the time period] when they first meet. And it’s so much more fun to be happy and in ’70s hair and makeup.”

Moore added that the new Season 3 scenes are a nice break from last season’s gloomy storyline about Jack’s untimely death after a late 1990s house fire.

“Young love is so much more fun to portray than the sort of heaviness and the dark cloud that sort of hung over season two. So in that sense, I feel like it’s some of our best stuff yet.”

Well we stayed out all night but who wouldn’t to be with Jack and Rebecca! ❤️@TheMandyMoore @MiloVentimiglia #thisisus pic.twitter.com/DgSGnoLE9I — roxy olin (@roxyolin) July 21, 2018

Mandy Moore’s comments about the new season of This Is Us come after fans got a glimpse of a photo that many think could be from a scene about Jack and Rebecca’s first date. In the photo, Rebecca is wearing her signature ’70s beret while a clean-shaven Jack (always a ’70s indicator) sits next to her during what appears to be a night-time date at an outdoor event.

Moore previously told Entertainment Weekly that Season 3 of This Is Us will “examine a lot more of Jack and Rebecca’s origin story,” while This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman went so far as to confirm that the This Is Us lovebirds’ early romance will play out in the very first episode of Season 3.

“Our first episode back is our past storyline, which is basically the first date, the first night following their meeting that Jack and Rebecca ever have together,” Fogelman told Variety. “We’re really into early, early Jack and Rebecca incarnations, origin story, and then we’re doing stuff with Vietnam.”

This Is Us fans previously got a look at ’70s Jack and Bec in past flashback scenes, including the Season 1 finale, “Moonshadow,” which showed the future couple’s first look at each other at a bar in the early 1970s. The Season 2 episode “Vegas Baby” showed the newlyweds on a bowling date to celebrate their anniversary—complete with a slow dance in the middle of the lanes.

This Is Us Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.