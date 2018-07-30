Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Her Toned Body In A Red Bikini In New Photo

Gisele's toned body was on full display in a tiny red bikini as she hit the beach.

Gisele Bundchen was proudly showing off her insanely toned body in a red string bikini in a new photo she recently posted to her official Instagram account. The supermodel put her toned frame front and center as she hit the beach, striking a dancer’s pose in her two-piece bikini while spending some downtime by the ocean as she frolicked in the sand.

The super-fit mom of two stood on one leg for the beach snap while reaching out both her arms as she stood on the sand, smiling for the camera while flashing her toned legs, arms, and torso in a patterned dark red bikini.

Writing in the caption of the upload, Bundchen had a message about the lunar eclipse that was visible from some points around the globe on July 27, posting a message about the phenomenon in her native language of Portuguese as well as in English.

“Today we will have a lunar eclipse on a full moon! A very powerful phenomenon that will be emitting electromagnetic waves capable of cleaning negativity,” Gisele shared with her 14.7 million followers.

“It is a special moment to rethink about our life, where we are going, where we want to put our energy in, what we need to change, to let go of what no longer serves us and to focus on what we want to create in the world.”

Gisele then encouraged her followers to “meditate” and “reflect” during the eclipse in the caption of her stunning bikini upload, before adding that she wished “a great eclipse and full moon for everyone!”

The latest bikini photo from Bundchen came just days after Inquisitr shared that the former Victoria’s Secret model showed off her toned body at the beach while sporting a cover-up as she hit the golden sand.

The star flaunted her bikini body in celebration of her latest birthday, as she turned 38-years-old on July 20.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The loving birthday post came shortly after Inquisitr shared that Gisele’s husband of nine years, football star Tom Brady, shared a snap of himself embracing his bikini-clad wife while sharing a very sweet birthday message for the model.

It was just this past June that Tom sweetly gushed over his wife of almost a decade. Per Entertainment Tonight, he revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey his favorite part of being married to Bundchen, with whom he has two children, 8-year-old son Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian. Tom is also dad to 10-year-old son John from his former relationship with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan.

“I just love having to come home to someone that engages me every night,” Brady said when asked what he loves most about being a husband, adding that she also makes him laugh all the time since they first got together as a couple after being set up on a blind date in December 2006.

“She flies in the sky and she’s so creative and I’m very rooted,” he then continued of his supermodel wife. “So [Gisele] stretches me in ways without her I couldn’t be stretched.”

The quarterback then sweetly added of his romance with Bundchen, “she can always count on me and I can always count on her.”

E! News reported that the talented athlete continued to gush over Gisele while appearing on Oprah’s Super Soul Sunday earlier this year, admitting that he “couldn’t imagine a better partner” while also noting that the star is a great mom to their kids.