Demi Lovato Update: Singer Remains In Hospital Five Days After Overdose, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Demi Lovato is reportedly still in the hospital five days after she was found unconscious by paramedics at her L.A. home on Tuesday, July 24. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer, 25, was still in the facility.

Lovato was revived at her Hollywood Hills home by her friends with Narcan, which is typically administered after a narcotics overdose.

Us Weekly reported that the drug was kept on hand “in case something like this happened.”

“She had two friends with her at her house that called 911,” an insider told Us. “They were hysterical when paramedics arrived and Demi was unconscious. But the friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

The singer and actress has been surrounded by family and friends since the terrifying incident. Lovato’s ex-boyfriend of six years, Wilmer Valderrama, has reportedly been seen by his former girlfriend’s side since her hospitalization.

A source told Us that Valderrama, who dated Lovato for six years before they split in June 2016, is “completely devastated” over her relapse.

“He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” the source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song [‘Sober’], but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

The singer is expected to enter a long-term facility once she is discharged from the hospital, where she will receive the help she needs in order to combat her addictions.

The former Disney Channel star has always been open with fans and the press about her struggles with addiction. She first entered rehab at the age of 18. In 2013, Lovato entered a sober living facility where she received assistance for drug and alcohol addiction as well as her battle against an eating disorder and bipolar disorder.

The singer co-owns CAST Centers, the Los Angeles treatment facility where she was a patient as a teenager.

Just this past March, Lovato announced she was celebrating six years of sobriety. In June, she admitted that she had relapsed after releasing the heartbreaking single “Sober.”

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato, 25, sings during the chorus of the track, which she released on Thursday, June 21. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”