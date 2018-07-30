Kim Kardashian Praised By Khloe, Kendall For ‘Anorexic’ Look On Instagram, Fans Slam ‘KUWTK’ Stars In Comments

Kim Kardashian was praised as having an “anorexic” look by her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in a new series of Instagram stories that are being slammed by fans for what they feel is a promotion for eating disorders.

While attending a poker tournament benefiting City Of Hope, the 37-year-old mother of three filmed her sisters praising her figure, fine-tuned by hours of time spent in the gym and a healthy diet.

Fans slammed the sisters for their compliments of Kim, which centered on her being “thin,” looking like she “doesn’t eat,” and having an “anorexic waist.”

In multiple videos, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner discussed the mother of three’s alleged 119-pound weight. Jenner is heard stating in one of the videos, “No, like I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny.”

Kim seemed pleased with her comment, replying, “What, oh my God, thank you!”

In another Instagram story, Khloe Kardashian spoke about Kim’s figure, remarking, “But she’s anorexic here [as she pointed to her sister’s waist] and her arms are like pin thin, they’re like my pinkie—it’s bizarre.”

Fans were clearly upset with the sister’s comments, noting that it was not in good form to honor someone for a stick-thin figure and calling them “anorexic” as if having the eating disorder was a badge of honor.

One fan noted on Twitter, “Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space.”

Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space — Best Coast (@BestCoast) July 29, 2018

Another remarked, “Vent session: @KimKardashian’s Instagram story has @KendallJenner asking Kim if she is eating. And then applauds her because she looks so skinny. Ahem, little children follow your account. Stop promoting unhealthy body image and eating habits for young girls.”

Vent session: @KimKardashian’s insta story has @KendallJenner asking Kim if she is eating. And then applauds her because she looks so skinny.

Ahem, little children follow your account. Stop promoting unhealthy body image and eating habits for young girls ???????? — Mikayla Jost (@Mikayla_Jo28) July 29, 2018

Kendall Jenner also chimed in with a comment praising her older sister’s svelte figure, noting, “Listen to me. My purse is as tiny as you.”

Kim noted that her model sister was just as thin, but Kendall replied that her slim figure was “natural” while Kim’s was a result of hard work in the gym.

“I’m down to 119 pounds,” Kim alleged. “But I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

Kim Kardashian is a mother to three children: North age 5, Saint age 2 and Chicago 6 months. She is also the wife of rapper Kanye West.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!.