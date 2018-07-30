Olivia Culpo Shows Off Killer Bod In Low-Plunging Yellow Swimsuit

Once again, Olivia Culpo is proving to fans that she can look good in just about anything.

It’s not uncommon for the 26-year-old to share sexy photos of herself with her 3 million-plus Instagram followers. And many of the steamy pics involve Olivia in either a bikini or some sort of sexy swimsuit, proving that she’s insanely hot this summer. And yesterday, Culpo was at it again, this time sharing a series of three photos of herself in a mustard yellow swimsuit.

In the first of the series of snapshots, Culpo stands in what appears to be a hotel room. The model closes her eyes and wears a huge smile across her face as she turns slightly to the side. Olivia opens her mouth as she smiles, perfectly exposing her mouth full of pearly whites. Her makeup is on point with peach eyeshadow and a touch of blush. She wears her long, dark tresses down and straight in the photos.

To dress up the look a little bit more, the model can be seen donning a gorgeous silver chained necklace. But the star of the photo is clearly Culpo’s sexy swimsuit, which leaves very little to the imagination. The mustard yellow suit in the photo features a low-plunging neckline that dips all the way to just above Culpo’s belly button. The sides of the suit bottoms also ride up high, giving fans a glimpse of Olivia’s toned legs.

Yesterday 💛 @makeupbyliz @justinemarjan A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 29, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Clearly, fans of the model loved the series of photos and they have already gained a ton of attention in just a few hours of being posted. Thus far, Culpo’s series of photos gained her over 126,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. Many fans couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Olivia always looks in her Instagram photos while countless other photos simply commented on Culpo’s flawless bikini body. Of course, a few other fans just commented on how much they loved Culpo’s swimsuit.

“Wow Olivia you’re gorgeous.”

“Never seen a swimsuit this fabulous,” another fan wrote.

“LONG HAIR LOOKS AMAZING ON YOU. let it grow!!!!” one more follower suggested.

Just last week, the Inquisitr shared that Culpo enjoyed a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola. The couple was in Austin together where Olivia again flaunted her trim bikini body in a lacy black bikini.

Olivia and her boyfriend Danny have been on-and-off since they first got together in 2016. Their latest breakup reportedly started around March 2018 but now the couple appears to be back together, judging by their recent getaways. Culpo also attended a wedding with Amendola in Houston back in June.