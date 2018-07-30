Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Being ‘Mommy Shamed’ For Leaving Baby True At Home

Khloe's hitting back after being slammed for heading out without her 4-month-old daughter.

Khloe Kardashian is clapping back at the haters after being “mommy shamed” online for leaving her 3-month-old daughter at home while she attended an event. Entertainment Tonight reports that the new mom was widely slammed on social media after she headed out for a charity poker evening on July 29, causing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to hit back on her Twitter account.

Kardashian stepped out over the weekend to make an appearance at the “If Only” Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament at The Forum in California which was in aid of the City of Hope charity, which lead to widespread criticism across social media from a number of users shaming her for leaving her baby daughter.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now,” Kardashian tweeted after seeing the negative attention her appearance at the charity event garnered. “I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?”

Khloe then clarified that baby True was being cared for by her dad, basketball star Tristan Thompson, who Inquisitr previously reported was hit with a cheating scandal mere days before the baby girl’s birth.

“Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization,” Khloe continued in the tweet. “But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

Khloe’s tweet has since been liked more than 77,000 times since she shared it on the social media site and also received thousands of responses from fans, many of whom supported her for taking some time for herself and for clapping back at those who tried to shame her for heading out without her daughter.

Kardashian – who has been sharing more photos of her baby girl on social media recently – has been very open about the guilt she’s been feeling whenever she has to leave her daughter ever since becoming a mom in April.

Per iHeartRadio, the reality star responded to a fan on Twitter just last week after they asked about the best and worst parts of motherhood.

“The worst part is the mom guilt. It’s a real thing. You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything,” Kardashian confessed on the social media site of how she feels whenever she’s not by her daughter’s side.

Khloe then went on to discuss her favourite things about being a mom, confessing that “the best part is everything about her!”

“The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady,” Khloe then continued.

As Inquisitr recently shared, Kardashian confessed that she was originally hoping that little True would be a boy, admitting earlier this month that she was actually hoping for a baby boy “so badly.”