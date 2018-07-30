Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Bikini During A Family Beach Day

Heidi wowed in a skimpy maroon bikini as she hit the beach.

Heidi Klum was revealing her seriously toned body during a recent vacation with her family. Daily Mail shared new photos of the supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge sporting a string maroon bikini while spending some quality time with her family members, including her four kids and her mom.

The site published snaps of Heidi enjoying herself on the beach while vacationing at Porto Cervo in Sardinia on July 28. The model was showing off her toned arms and stomach in the snaps but opted to keep a little more covered by wrapping a long orange towel around her waist. She then covered up even more in a patterned shift dress, opting to accessorize her look with a maroon hat that perfectly matched her bikini.

But before she opted to shield her skin from the sun, Klum could be seen sporting the skimpy bikini with reflective sunglasses while she kept her hair down to show off her signature textured blonde hair.

Heidi was photographed walking around on the sand with 14-year-old Helene, 12-year-old Henry, 11-year-old Johan, and 8-year-old Lou, who are her children with her former husband, Seal. The star’s mum Erna was also on hand for the sweet family vacation.

The site reported that the Klum family were clearly having a pretty great time during their time on the island, revealing that the kids took a ride on a banana boat before then being towed along on a raft on the water.

As Inquisitr previously shared, the model first gave fans a glimpse at her family vacation last week when she shared a video to Instagram showing herself and her kids leaping into the ocean from a boat.

Klum shared a boomerang video showing herself and her children all standing in a line hand in hand before making the big jump into the sea.

Heidi has been open about the fact that she’s not going to let growing older stop her from showing off her body and feeling confident with herself, as she explained to You Magazine last year.

The 45-year-old model spoke about her clothing choices with the British outlet, confessing that just because she’s in her mid-40s that she’s not going to stop wearing miniskirts and will continue to show off some skin.

“Maybe people are looking at me, thinking, ‘You’re still wearing miniskirts at 44?'” Heidi told the magazine last year, “I’d say to them, ‘Yeah, because that’s who I am and that’s my choice, to rock the look. If you don’t want to, that’s your choice.'”

Klum also opened up to the site about being a big presence in her kids’ lives, confessing that juggling her career with being a mom is pretty challenging but always worth it.

“I am tired most of the time,” Klum said. “If I have a long day I am still up at six the next morning, because that’s when the kids get up, and there’s breakfast to be made.”