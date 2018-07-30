Jerry O’Connell Confirms Denise Richards Will Be Featured On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 9

Find out what the actor told 'E! News.'

Denise Richards is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9.

Over the weekend, after rumors began surfacing which suggested Richards would be signing onto the show by the end of this week, Jerry O’Connell made a red carpet appearance with his wife, Rebecca Romijn, and told E! News that he was “very excited” for Richards’ addition to the show.

After showing off an Instagram photo in which Richards’ role on the Bravo series was teased, O’Connell said he was happy to see that the actress is taking on a “new endeavor.” He then joked that he was actually hanging out with Richards and her boyfriend only in an effort to get his wife included on the show.

“This is just a plot for me to try to get my wife to become one of the [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. I beg her every season,” he admitted. “That was her dipping her toe in the pool.”

“I love talking about it. I never said I wanted to be one!” Romijn added.

While O’Connell would love to get in on the Beverly Hills-based franchise, Romijn wasn’t sold on the idea and said she preferred to be a viewer of the series rather than a star.

“To be honest, I think I’d be terrible at it. I would… I’m not one for drama,” she explained.

Below is a photo of O’Connell and his wife with Richards and her boyfriend, Aaron Phyphers.

Denise Richards has been linked to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several years due to her friendships with a number of the show’s cast members and last week, People magazine suggested that the latest round of rumors were true.

“It’s not final yet, it’s very close,” a source explained. “Everyone is really excited about the possibility of having her on board!”

Richards is mom to three daughters, including Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and her adopted daughter, Eloise, 7.

While the actress has been said to be “in talks” with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several years, the People insider said the timing “was never right.” That said, Richards has reportedly always been interested in becoming part of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is currently in production and will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.