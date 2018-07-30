MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees GM Brian Cashman May Pull Off One More Deal At Trade Deadline

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who has reeled in J.A. Happ, Zach Britton, and a bit of international signing money for the off-season, may have one more deal up his sleeve before the trading deadline arrives tomorrow. While the Yankees have been connected to over a dozen names still on the market, there are only a few that seem to make sense for them to be talking about right now. Landing a starting pitcher would be the most logical move, but don’t be surprised if Cashman goes after a big bat. After Moustakas was moved, the pickings are slim in that area, unless anyone believes Bryce Harper is changing addresses.

Chris Archer remains available and has been the player the Yankees have been most closely linked to. It was thought Tampa Bay would move him on Sunday night, but that time has come and gone and he’s still a Ray. The Rays sent two scouts to take a look at Justus Sheffield, according to NJ.com, but it is a very safe bet Cashman won’t move him for Archer or anyone else this year as he is the organization’s number two prospect. Sonny Gray was just scouted by Atlanta, so the possibility of Atlanta getting Gray, and sending someone to Tampa for Archer who then moves to the Yankees is possible. A little three-way magic happens almost every trading deadline.

Archer to the Yankees? With division rivals making deals this week, could it extend beyond rentals? One GM isn’t sold: “Tell me when Chris Archer gets traded within his own division and then I’ll think there has been a shift in mindset.” Plus more notes: https://t.co/cm8X7kRBsX — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2018

Kevin Gausman could most likely be had if Cashman needs him, but he may not actually be much of an upgrade anywhere. At 6-7 with a 4.59 ERA, it’s like picking up Sonny Gray again, in that he has the tools, but he just may not thrive in pinstripes. Gausman is serviceable, but not all that dependable, despite being a two-time All-Star. What he has going for him is that his repertoire is filthy, and Larry Rothschild is a magician at polishing up talented hurlers who are off their game.

Cameron Maybin is very available, and his name keeps popping up in connection to the Yankees, but even with a pair of big bats on the DL, he isn’t a logical pickup as he only has three homers and 20 ribbies this year. Maybin is still a good ballplayer for someone, just not New York as he would at best be a two-week rental that likely couldn’t produce better than the in-house options Cashman has available.

Zack Wheeler might be available, and if he really is, the asking price for him will be very high. The Mets aren’t likely to ship him across town to begin with, so if they do, Cashman will have to dig deep. Wheeler is under club control next year, which definitely makes him more attractive than a half-season rental, and he is the most polished starter in the current trading pool. That said, don’t expect Cashman to move any of his top five prospects, which is almost certainly what the Mets will demand.

Cashman may go off the reservation and pull a name not mentioned here, but it seems likely if he does make a deal, it will involve one of these players. The important thing to remember is that once the no-waiver trading deadline passes, deals can still be made, just not as easily in most cases.