‘Fixer Upper’ Star Shares Sweetest Photo Ever Of Baby Crew On Instagram And Fans Go Wild

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines just shared what could possibly be the cutest photo ever of son Crew on Instagram. Also seen in the photo with the newborn were dad Chip Gaines and brother Duke.

The sweet shot of three of her favorite guys (minus son Drake) showed them all snuggled up together in the pic, which was posted on July 27. Thus far, the photo has over 1 million likes and counting.

“Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” Joanna captioned the black-and-white Instagram post.

In the sentimental picture, Chip Gaines can be still sporting the hospital bracelet from when Joanna admitted the day she went into labor on June 23.

“Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on. #5,” Joanna explained in a separate Instagram post.

Fans were smitten with the photo and noted their joy for the family in the comments section.

“Such a sweet photo! Thanks for being such positive examples for so many families, it’s refreshing. You guys are amazing!!” said one fan.

Another noted, “There is something so special about a loving father and his children. Blessed.”

Since Crew’s birth, Joanna has shared lots of adorable photos of the gorgeous baby, who has inherited the best characteristics of both his parents.

In July, Joanna shared a photo of herself rocking the littlest member of the Gaines clan on her front porch. One of the family’s dogs, Cookie, is seated at her feet.

Chip has also been keeping fans up to date on Crew on Instagram by sharing one sweet pic after another on the social media site.

Recently, the head of the Gaines family posted a photo on Instagram of Crew peacefully lying on his arm. “My heart is full,” Chip said.

Joanna Gaines noted to People Magazine that Crew’s addition to the clan has been a wonderful transition for their clan and since his arrival, the Gaines’ center is now on precious moments with family. Joanna shared another snuggly moment on Instagram when Emmie Kay cradled her newborn brother in bed.

“We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family,” she noted to the publication.

My heart is full.. A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jul 13, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

Joanna Gaines also told Today back in May before Crew’s birth, “Right now what we’re focusing on is just family, our businesses here in town and obviously me being a mom to a newborn.”

Joanna and Chip Gaines are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella, 11.