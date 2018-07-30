Sofia Vergara Sports A Leopard Bikini During A Girls Trip In New Photos

Sofia shared new pictures taking a dip in ocean in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Sofia Vergara is enjoying some downtime with her girlfriends in a leopard print bikini. Daily Mail reports that the Modern Family actress and her friends all donned their swimwear for a number of photos the star shared on her official Instagram account as she soaked up the sun in the Caribbean.

One stunning photo showed the Hot Pursuit star rocking a tiny leopard print bikini as she and her girlfriends enjoyed a dip in the ocean, where all six ladies were donning their swimsuits while smiling for the camera.

Vergara captioned the snap by writing the Spanish word “Seguimooos,” which translates in English to the phrase “we continue.” She also shared a snap of the group back on land on her account, as they soaked up the sun while relaxing together on the beach where Sofia was pictured with a glass in her hand.

In another photo Vergara showed her 14.5 million followers, the gang could be seen back in the ocean after swapping out their swimsuits.

Sofia could be seen sporting another two-piece in the photo, wearing a white bikini top with a frill on the bottom while covering up her legs in a blue and white tie dye cover-up skirt.

She captioned the photo of the group in the sea together, “Paraiso tropical,” which translates to “tropical paradise.”

Daily Mail reported that Sofia and her girlfriends were enjoying some rest and relaxation at a beach house called Casa Chipi Chipi, which is only accessible via a plane.

Vergara previously opened up about how she keeps her body in check when it comes to diet and fitness, admitting that she works hard to get and stay toned but hates to hit the gym.

Speaking to Self magazine, the Modern Family star confessed that she actually hates working out so instead gets her exercise in through dancing several times a week.

“I hate to work out. I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I’m not athletic,” Vergara previously told the site of exercising, but confessed that she loves to dance to Latin music and has a trainer who teaches her three or four times a week for an hour rather than hitting the gym.

“The truth is, you work out for health and you do look better. And I have a responsibility to the show [Modern Family],” she continued. “Nobody wants to see Gloria with a flat a**!”

Sofia also admitted that enjoying herself is an important part of looking good, telling the site in the interview that she actually loves to eat and doesn’t restrict herself too much when it comes to food, despite her trim figure.

“Eating is one of my favorite hobbies,” Vergara told Self, “especially dessert!”