‘Jane The Virgin’s’ Gina Rodriguez Celebrates Turning 34 In A Skimpy Bikini

Gina showed off her body in a two piece bikini in a new photo.

Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez celebrated her final day of being 33-years-old by sharing a stunning bikini picture with her followers. Pop Sugar reports that the actress, who’s most famous for playing the lead role of Jane Gloriana Villanueva in the CW comedy, wowed her 2.7 million Instagram followers during a recent vacation to Mexico.

Gina shared the stunning snap with her fans on July 29, which showed her posing at the door of a grass hut on the beach.

Rodriguez showed off her toned middle in the snap, as she sported a white bikini top with a cut out in the centre and strappy blue and white bottoms while soaking up the sun.

The star then revealed that she was soaking up the sun on the eve of her 34th birthday in the photo’s caption.

“Last day as a 33 year old woman,” she wrote on the social media site, adding a lion emoji and the hashtag #leoseason. The star then tagged her location, telling fans that she was soaking up the sun and enjoying a little rest and relaxation at Hotel Casa Malca in Tulum.

The stunning bikini snap was clearly a hit with Gina’s loyal fans, as the upload received more than 475,000 likes in the first 19 hours since she shared it with her close to 3 million followers.

Per Pop Sugar, the star was also doing a little outfit recycling on her trip, as the site claimed that she wore the same bikini bottoms on her birthday last year.

But there’s no doubting that Rodriguez works hard for her very impressive bikini body, while also preaching the message of body confidence, as she revealed in an interview with Shape Magazine.

The star also revealed that one of her favorite ways to stay fit is through Muay Thai boxing.

“My go-to workout has always been a form of fight training,” Gina explained to the health and fitness magazine last year. “To do Muay Thai, you have to build up your strength and stamina. It’s mind over matter; you’re pushing yourself.”

Rodriguez then added that the thing she likes best about the workout method is that it gives her an “inner strength” as well as making her physically toned and fit. “Knowing I can protect myself is a powerful feeling,” she said of the exercise.

Gina also opened up about her diet, revealing that she eats whatever she wants, just in moderation.

“I’m all about moderation. I can’t deprive myself. I love pizza so much,” she said of her diet, joking that she’s “an equal opportunity eater.”

“I have very few do-not-eats on my list. I am so the person who says, ‘Taco Bell? Sure, I’ll go there!’ I’ll go anywhere,” Rodriguez then added.