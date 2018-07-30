Meghan Markle’s Father Explodes In Interview, Claims ‘I Made Her The Duchess She Is Today’

Meghan Markle’s father is at it again, giving more interviews laced with conspiracy theories, insults, and seemingly wild exaggerations concerning his importance. In his most recent tirade, Thomas Markle Sr. compared the Royal Family to a Monty Python sketch, took some pointed jabs at The Queen, and made sure to tell everyone he is responsible for the success of his daughter, The Duchess. Not satisfied with that, he invoked the name of the late Princess Diana, amd also make allegations that his daughter is still punishing him for staging fake paparazzi pictures before the wedding, and a whole load of other baggage that can is dubious at best, and at times fantastical.

Markle Sr. made clear that he is not in fact an alcoholic, but he did take drugs while raising her to cope with pressure as per The Mirror. He then went on to say that the late Princess Diana would have loathed the way the Royal Family is treating him, said in such a matter of fact way that it almost appears as if he believes it as an absolute fact, according to International Business Times. He then stated that the Royal Family is an”ancient institution, stuck in its way,” and that The Queen is “a dusty old crow.” Only minutes after saying that, he completely reversed course.

“I have a lot of respect for the Queen. I think she’s done a tremendous job maintaining the dignity of the Royal Family in difficult times.”

this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018

Not satisfied, Markle Sr. said that he is being kept from his daughter by her new family, and that they have not been allowed to speak for ten weeks. In almost the same breath, he then says he’s “reached his limit” with her and the Royal Family, and that he is “about to unload on them.” He then got a bit more personal, claiming his daughter’s success is all thanks to him.

“What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.”

Markle Sr. then went on to detail how impossible it has been to contact his daughter, and that he is saddened he won’t be able to wish her a happy birthday later this week.

“I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off…It’s her birthday on Aug. 4 and I want to send her a card. But if I need to send a birthday card to Kensington Palace, or wherever she’s living now, it’ll just be one among thousands. She’ll probably never see it.”

#MeghanMarkle is living proof that you can’t choose your family — Danae (@g00dthinking) July 23, 2018

Meghan Markle, nor any of her official representatives or members of the Royal Family had any comment about the tantrum by Thomas Markle Sr., in accordance with official protocol. Markle Sr. appears to be booked on several shows over the course of the week to tell his side of the story on why he cannot visit his daughter on her upcoming birthday.