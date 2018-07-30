Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Wows In Tiny Leopard Print Bikini In New Photos

Alessandra shared new photos in her string leopard print thong bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio was celebrating Sunday Funday in a barely there leopard print bikini. Per Daily Mail, the stunning supermodel and mom of two wowed in her string two piece swimsuit in a number of new photos she shared on her official Instagram account while she enjoyed a sun-filled trip to Atlantic City.

The first photo Alessandra shared showed her revealing a whole lot of skin to her 9.2 million followers as she showed off her thong bikini while posing in front of the pier at Ocean Resort Casino in New Jersey.

Throwing up a peace sign as she turned her back to the camera, Ambrosio captioned the first photo “Sunday…” before following up her first post with two more bikini photos.

The second snap showed the 37-year-old model facing the camera as she showed off her seriously toned body with the caption “Fun” alongside a sun and Ferris wheel emoji. The star then shared a third new leopard print bikini photo with her followers which Ambrosio captioned with the word “day” with a sun and glass of wine emoji.

The third photo showed Alessandra sipping on what appeared to be a glass of wine while shielding her eyes from the intense light in reflective sunglasses and a black baseball cap as she posed in front of the beach.

Daily Mail reported that Ambrosio also shared a number of photos of herself soaking up the sun while sunbathing via her Instagram Stories account, including one showing her blowing a kiss to the camera as she relaxed on a sun lounger while enjoying some downtime in the Garden State.

Another showed Alessandra proudly revealing her body in the leopard print bikini as she lay next to friend Dominick Pucciarello on a sun lounger. She told her followers in the caption that her relaxing day in the sun was “My kinda Sundays…”

Chance Yeh / Getty Images

But while she may have spent the day relaxing by the beach, Just Jared reports that the star was actually in town for the big beach party at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Resort and Casino on July 28. Ambrosio hosted the event and also spent some of her time spinning the tunes in the DJ booth.

As Inquisitr previously shared, Alessandra’s latest skimpy bikini uploads on Instagram come shortly after the Victoria’s Secret model was first spotted showing off her incredibly toned figure just last week.

Paparazzi captured snaps of Alessandra sporting a tiny white bikini as she hit the beach with her two kids, 9-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah, while together in San Diego.

The candid snaps showed the supermodel taking on some waves with her children, even finding herself neck deep in the ocean as the twosome took a dip together.