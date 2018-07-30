‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Preview For Week Of July 30: Steffy Chooses Between Bill And Liam [Video]

New 'B&B' spoiler video shows Steffy goes to the dark side.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases that there will be some provocative moments in this soap opera this week. Captioned, “Playing with fire – playing for keeps,” the spoiler video sets the stage for Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) surprising decision which will rock her father’s world, while Zoe (Kiara Barnes) has no intention of letting Xander (Adain Bradley) go that easily.

Zoe will wear nothing but a white see-through negligee and a come-hither smile; Xander will be taken aback when his sexy ex-girlfriend invites him into her apartment. She will greet him with seductive intentions. The Bold and the Beautiful weekly promo then cuts to the two of them holding each other in her apartment.

“See something you like?”

It seems as if Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is having second thoughts about Zoe. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, states that by the end of the week, Thorne will go to Zoe with a job offer. He knows that she was the stalker on the Hope For The Future website but he is hoping that was a once-off thing. He will first approach Xander and ask him if she is a threat to the company.

“So, you don’t think she’s dangerous?”

On Tuesday, July 31 Bill (Don Diamont) will have a surprise up his sleeve. According to Inquisitr, he will present Kelly with a brand new nursery. As Steffy inspects the pretty pink nursery, her eye will catch something which seems rather out of place.

“What’s this?” “Your wedding dress.”

It seems as if the nursery comes with a price tag, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will ask Steffy to get married right away in his living room. Steffy will need to choose between Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill right then and there.

If Bill is living his dream, then Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is living his nightmare. He will spot Bill’s necklace around his daughter’s neck and will be distraught at the revelation that goes with it.

“This is my worst nightmare.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, also for Tuesday, July 31, indicate that Ridge will head to Liam and beg him to stop the wedding. He believes that only he has the power to make Steffy see reason, after all, they were married and share a child together. But Liam will have some shocking news for Ridge.

“Your daughter’s gone to the dark side.” “Do something before it’s too late.” “Stop him!”

In the final scene of the Bold and the Beautiful preview video, the trio of Hope (Annika Noelle), Liam, and Steffy are at Forrester Creations. Spoilers tease that she will make an announcement on Thursday, August 2.

“What are you doing?” “What needs to be done.”

It seems as if B&B fans are about to see another side of Steffy. She said that love has let her down, and now she is after power. She has taken control of her life once again; now she’s calling the shots. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.