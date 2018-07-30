Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She Has ‘At Least 5 More Years’ On The Bench

The “Notorious RBG”, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has stated that she has “At least 5 more years” to sit on the bench of the highest court in the land. At 85 years old, that means Ginsburg thinks she is ready to go until she is 90, and serving on the Supreme Court Of The United States (SCOTUS) until that age is not without precedent. While many had believed that Ginsburg would have retired had Hillary Clinton been elected president, Ginsburg is still holding on. While she will not publicly state that she refuses to step down to avoid giving President Donald Trump an opportunity to appoint yet another jurist, it is a piece of speculation that has been circulating for some time now.

Over the past three years, SCOTUS has seen some controversy. The blocking of Barack Obama appointee Merrick Garland by the GOP, only to have Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed through despite judicial board reservations. The somewhat unexpected retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, which opened the way for Brett Kavanaugh nomination, just days before it was revealed Kennedy’s son had business dealings with Trump, caused speculation as well. Through it all, Ginsburg has remained steady on the bench, giving no indications that she is ready to be replaced, as can be seen in an interview cited by the New York Post.

“I’m now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

To further solidify the idea she will be around awhile, CNN reported that Ginsburg has already hired clerks for two more terms, but so had Justice Kennedy before abruptly announcing retirement only five months later. She also stated that she is not a believer in term limits for judges, and that whenever one extreme presents itself, in time, the trend will reverse course.

“You can’t set term limits, because to do that you’d have to amend the Constitution. Article 3 says… we hold our offices during good behavior. And most judges are very well behaved…My dear spouse would say that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle — it is the pendulum, and when it goes very far in one direction you can count on its swinging back.”

Ginsburg was appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993. As reported by Huffington Post, Trump has speculated that Ginsburg is one of four SCOTUS justices he would replace during his first term in office. To this point, when faced with the prospect of being replaced anytime soon, Ginsburg has dissented.