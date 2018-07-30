‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Says ‘Liam Sealed His Own Fate’, & Steffy Is Done With Him [Video]

New B&B spoilers tease that Ridge is furious that Steffy won't give Liam another chance.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 30 reveals that at least two parties will try and talk Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of their wedding plans. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Wyatt will talk to his father, while Ridge will speak to Steffy.

If anyone knows how Liam (Scott Clifton) feels, it is Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Too often, Wyatt has had to back away from his own happiness thanks to Bill’s interference. He will realize that by Bill marrying Steffy, he will possibly alienate Liam forever. Wyatt feels that Bill will seal his fate if he goes forth with this plan. But the Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Bill has an answer ready for his son. Bill tells Wyatt and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) exactly how he views the situation.

“Liam sealed his own fate, and now I’m gonna seal mine.”

It appears as if Dollar Bill will go ahead and make Steffy his own. He figures that Liam decided his fate by being indecisive and hopping back and forth from Steffy to Hope. When Steffy walked in on Liam and Hope, he in effect sealed the deal. As Steffy pointed out to Liam, he doesn’t know her if he thinks that she would wait for him like Taylor waited for her father to decide between her and Brooke.

Steffy is hurting after walking in on Hope and Liam making out. She did a complete turnaround and took decisive steps that would forever divide her from Liam. The Monday, July 30 preview video shows that where Liam could not make up his mind between the two of them, she has drawn her own conclusions and made her choice.

“If Liam finds Hope so irresistible, then he can be with her. I’m done. I’m done, I’m gonna move on with Bill.”

Steffy and Liam are forced to face their past, present and future as the fallout from their betrayals unfolds. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ptcskOWPfn #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/SBotjezxff — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 28, 2018

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Ridge is frustrated and angry that his daughter would choose the man he despises so much. Other spoilers even indicate that he will ask Steffy to go home with him, in an effort to stop her from going through with her plans.

“Think about it, you’ve got to, you’re got to stop this before you’re in too deep.”

Ridge is worried that Steffy will regret giving up on love and choosing to marry Bill. He wants her to take a step back and really think things through before tying the knot. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.