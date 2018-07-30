Coronation Street Star Kym Marsh Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body After Illness

Kym Marsh, who plays Michelle Connor in Coronation Street, dazzled with her incredible new post-illness figure while on vacation with her family in Italy. Marsh, along with her three children, David, 22, Emilie, 20, and Polly, seven, have been oh holiday on the Amalfi Coast along with her parents and boyfriend. While Marsh gushed over how nice it was to get away from her hectic work schedule and have some quality family time in an interview reported by Express, she managed to squeeze in some time for a photo shoot with OK Magazine where she opened eyes showing off her fabulous figure in a swimsuit shoot that has any worries about her recent bout with illness in the rear-view mirror.

Marsh had been struggling with health problems prior to her family getaway that included dizzy spells and problems maintaining her balance and coordination. Due to that combination of factors, she said that she was unable to workout and put on some weight as a result. With those issues worked out and behind her, along with a couple of months in the gym doing some serious training, the soap star has regained her figure, complete with her trademark long and lean legs.

Kym Marsh on the diet that's got her back into shape after illness – pictureshttps://t.co/lHJHXksfmE — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) July 30, 2018

“I put on a bit of weight earlier this year when I was ill and couldn’t train. In the last couple of months, I’ve been trying really hard to get back in shape. I’m still not back to where I was before I got ill, but I’m trying not to stress about it too much because I know I don’t look bad.”

In her interview and photo shoot, Marsh wore a bandeau style bikini bra with a striped pattern that clung tightly to her newly toned figure, and showed off little ink on her upper thigh, while she discussed her health and fitness regimen. Marsh has been on a Paleo diet according to the Manchester Evening News, which includes lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. She couples that out with a workout program that is heavy on squats, push-ups and lunges combined with high-intensity interval training.

“I mix in some Tabata training too, which is high intensity interval training where I do 20 seconds of work followed by a 10 second break.”

Marsh hinted about her new boyfriend, Parachute Regiment major Scott Ratcliff, during her interview, but wouldn’t give up too many details about him or their relationship, citing it as being a new thing as they only met in June, and referring to him as a lovely man. The new couple was introduced by her co-star Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully in the show.