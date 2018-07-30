WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Biggest Concern In The Money In The Bank Match

WWE Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss is known as the “Five Feet of Fury.” The spunky WWE superstar is a character that fans love to hate. Regardless of her heel status, Alexa Bliss has the talent to make the live audience love her, and with one line, she can turn the crowd against her again. Alexa Bliss recently competed in the Money in the Bank match, and not only did she win the briefcase, she cashed in her WWE contract that same night and won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship for the third time.

In a recent interview on the Cheap Seats podcast, as documented by Ringside News, Alexa Bliss shared what her major concern was in her ladder match at Money in the Bank. She also shared what winning the WWE title that night meant to her, as Ringside News transcribed.

“That has to definitely be up there at the time. Winning your first title – nothing can ever get in the way of that, but that was definitely up there. Perhaps at number two. Two victories in one night is something that hasn’t happened to me before. So that definitely has to be very top. I was so nervous too because I wasn’t sure that I would have been able to reach the briefcase. That was my biggest concern.”

The “Five Feet of Fury” also revealed that she doesn’t have a fear of heights, but if she did, she never would have done the ladder match at Money in the Bank.

“The thing is, you have the ladder, which is twelve to fourteen feet when you are standing on it. Plus, when you look down there are three feet from the bottom of the ring up to the ground. So you are that much higher.”

The WWE champion is set to face “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and fans are anxious for that contest. Over the last couple of months, Bliss and Rousey have had a few altercations, which eventually led to Ronda Rousey being suspended. “Rowdy” Ronda’s suspension is up, and as the Inquisitr reported, Rousey will return to Raw on Monday.

Rousey and Bliss will likely have another altercation during Monday’s Raw. The two talented superstars should put on an entertaining match at SummerSlam, and as expected, Alexa will be working as the underdog. The former UFC fighter seems to be championship bound in the WWE, and time will tell if her first title reign will start at SummerSlam.

Raw airs Monday night on the USA Network at 8 p.m. EST, and SummerSlam airs on the WWE Network on August 19, 2018.