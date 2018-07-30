Markle says he is no longer using drugs and barely drinks

It seems like Thomas Markle has no boundaries when it comes to what he will say to get the attention of his daughter, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Now he is mentioning that he used drugs when Meghan was a child, but he no longer uses illegal drugs and barely drinks.

Thomas Markle spoke to the Daily Mail and out of the blue talked about past drug use.

“I don’t do drugs [now], haven’t for more than 20 years.”

Another estranged Markle family member, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha, says that he father now is an “upstanding” citizen who no longer uses “recreational drugs.”

She explains that he was likely just using marijuana as he worked in Hollywood.

“In the 60s, 70s, and 80s for most people I know in America it was a cultural thing to smoke marijuana. Most people did. I’m sure people like The Beatles smoked pot when they were on tour. It was a sign of the times.”

Thomas Markle also mentioned that he has been accused of being an alcoholic, but he adds that he barely drinks at all anymore.

“I hardly drink at all, just a little wine with my dinner, nothing much. I don’t do drugs, haven’t for more than 20 years.”

But another source close to Thomas Markle adds that it wasn’t just pot that he was using and that he used drugs to be able to work extra hours.

“[Drug use made it possible for him to] work 16-hour days.”

They say he used drugs to provide for Meghan.

It’s unclear what else Thomas Markle and his older children will say or do to embarrass Meghan and get her attention.

“I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story. Apparently, that interview put the Royal Family in their silence mode,” he said. “So, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me.”

Thomas Markle has suggested that he will stop giving interviews where he speaks out on a variety of topics if Meghan Markle will just speak to him. He has also added that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, seems unhappy and afraid, and he can read it in her body language.

“I can see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.”