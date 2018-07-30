UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Main Battle Plan Against Conor McGregor

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov's battle plan work against the former two-division champion?

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is soon expected to return to Octagon after avoiding jail time for his infamous Brooklyn bus attack during UFC 223 fight week. UFC President Dana White is yet to make an official announcement, but in the past months, rumors continue to swirl that “The Notorious” will be challenging reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Octagon.

Since UFC 205, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been campaigning for a fight against Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, during those times, “The Notorious” showed no interest in fighting him mainly because of his history of pulling out from his fights. Now that he is holding the lightweight title, McGregor no longer has a reason not to face Nurmagomedov in the Octagon.

According to The Irish Sun, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a “little bit happy” with the court’s decision on McGregor’s case. Nurmagomedov expressed his excitement facing the former two-division champ and vowed to change McGregor’s face in their potential fight. “The Eagle” is aware the McGregor is a huge threat to his throne. But, he looks very confident that he will succeed in defending his title and revealed his battle plan against McGregor.

“He (McGregor) is very dangerous. Everybody knows this. I know this too. If you think I’m going to stay with him like I stayed with Iaquinta with my Muhammad Ali jab? No way, brother. No way. I’m going to try to take him down. Even if he defends my takedown, he’s going to be tired. Even if I have a chance for a submission or choke, I’m going to keep punishing, talk with him, enjoy inside the cage. I can’t wait.”

'We're gonna beat Conor McGregor and then beat his whole team in the parking lot': Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager throws down the gauntlet as the Notorious steps up training https://t.co/RaWV3Npso0 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 24, 2018

Taking the match into a ground fight will undeniably put Khabib Nurmagomedov in a huge advantage against Conor McGregor. “The Notorious” may have an incredible striking force, but he is not that good in a ground fight. However, as of now, McGregor’s camp has already started making their own plans to address the Irish fighter’s weakness.

According to a previous Inquisitr article, McGregor’s longtime striking coach, Owen Roddy, revealed that they are planning to bring a wrestling coach and a jiu-jitsu coach to improve Conor’s overall game. Roddy agreed that Nurmagomedov is an incredible fighter, but he believes the undefeated mixed martial artist is still not on the level of McGregor.

The potential fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to become official, but there are three dates that the UFC is reportedly considering. As The Irish Sun noted, the fight could take place on October 6 in Las Vegas, on November 3 in Madison Square Garden, or on December 29 in Las Vegas.